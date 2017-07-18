From RCIPS

Today, a man, age 63 of Cayman Brac, was arrested under Schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code (2017 Revision) in relation to the suspected breach of Section 157(1)(a) of the Penal Code (2017 Revision), also referred to as obscene publication. The arrest was in relation to sculpture and artwork on his property that is in plain view of the public.

He was taken into Police custody, and has now been released on Police bail.

The man arrested is controversial artist, Ron “Foots” Kynes and his sculpture has been reported as depicting two women performing a sexual act.

He is famous for his underwater sculpture “The Lost City of Atlantis”/

Some of his other works on Cayman Brac brought much criticism from the local residents and one piece in particular that showed a dead goats head was vandalized.

Kynes said then “an artist creates and the public judges”.

