Man Arrested in Connection to Batabano Plaza Robbery, 19 April

Early this morning, 19 April, a man, age 18 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of Robbery and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm. This is in relation to a robbery which occurred on Tuesday, 10 April, at Batabano Plaza in West Bay, and a firearm that was recovered on Tuesday, 17 April, as part of that investigation (see below). He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Firearm Recovery in West Bay, 17 April

Just before 9AM this morning, Tuesday, 17 April, 2018, police had cause to search a residence in West Bay and during the search the officers recovered a .380 semi-automatic hand gun from inside the residence (see picture attached).

The search was carried out as part of an on-going investigation into a robbery that took place on 10 April, 2018 at the Batabano Plaza in West Bay. There have been no arrests made in relation to the recovery of the firearm or the robbery investigation at this time.

Police are asking that if any member of the public has any information regarding the robbery they are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681