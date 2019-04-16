April 16, 2019

Man arrested for Drug Related Offenses in Little Cayman, 15 April

April 16, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

Just before 4:30PM on Saturday 13 April, a 48-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and suspicion of possession of ganja near a liquor-licensed establishment on Little Cayman.

This arrest was made as result of the officers making checks at the establishment and observing a man acting suspiciously. When the officers approached the man they saw him throw something away. The officers retrieved the object, which was a plastic wrapper containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.  The man was searched under the Misuse of Drugs and a second plastic wrapper containing suspected ganja was recovered.

The man was subsequently arrested by the attending officers on suspicion of possession of cocaine and ganja and other related offences; he was later granted bail as the investigations continue.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, iWorld News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*