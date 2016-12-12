December 12, 2016

Man Arrested for Assaulting a Cayman Islands police officer early Sat morning, 10 December

December 12, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS 12th Dec 2016 12:32 PM

Around 1AM Saturday morning, 10 December, officers were making roadside checks on Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of the old Hyatt Regency.   During a stop of one vehicle and conversation with the driver, the passenger in the vehicle, a man, began using abusive language toward the officer, and was warned, but then continued.  The man then refused to comply with officer commands to step out of the vehicle.  The man was then arrested for disorderly conduct, during which he violently resisted arrest and punched the officer in the face; pepper spray was then deployed.

The officer who was punched received treatment at Cayman Islands Hospital for injuries to his face.

The man, age 27 of West Bay, was taken into police custody and charged yesterday with Assault and Assault ABH.  He will appear in court today.

 

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*