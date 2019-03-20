Look what’s happening in a few weeks at the Cayman Islands National Museum!

Looky Ya! (North Side) Join us on Friday, 29 March 2019 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM for the relaunch of our District Looky Ya! Featuring the District of North Side. The event will take place in the National Museum Courtyard on the Waterfront. There will be local food by Marcia’s Kitchen, desserts and smoothies by Ms Zelmalee and traditional artisans displaying crafts

Cayman Airways Firsts: Pioneers of our National Airline

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has been proudly serving as the National Airline of the Cayman Islands since August 7, 1968. Now employing over 400 people, CAL offers nonstop flights to international gateways, and up to 10 domestic flights between the Sister Islands. We congratulate CAL on its 50th Anniversary, and invite you on a journey through Cayman’s aviation history, with some of Cayman Airway’s Pioneers. Join us for our first Speaker Series of 2019 – Cayman Airways Firsts: Pioneers of Our National Airline on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 at 6:00PM at the National Museum .Click flyer for more information