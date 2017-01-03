Lonely Planet highlights “Grand Cayman Nautilus Undersea Tour”

Journey in a large, luxurious semi-submarine to get an up close look at the incredible world under the sea while a guide well-versed in marine life narrates the experience. Relax in the spacious, air-conditioned underwater observatory as the Nautilus glides partially submerged through the stunning Cayman tropical waters.

Get an incredible, up-close look at the coral, fish, and shipwrecks under the water without getting wet on this 1-hour tour. Starting at the tour office outside of Rackam’s Bar in George Town, this semi-submarine ride is perfect for the whole family and people of all ages and abilities. Once the vessel departs, this hour-long tour takes you in a comfortable, air-conditioned semi-submarine through the Cayman tropical waters for an unparalleled view of life under the sea.Sit back and relax as the marine expert shares the history and mystery of the ghostly shipwrecks, the Cali and the Balboa. At Cheeseburger Reef, see vibrant living corals and watch as divers feed the fish right outside the window. Get a look at the incredible range of marine life, including giant tarpon, stingrays, sea turtles, and countless varieties of brightly colored reef fish like parrotfish and angel fish, all while the onboard expert narrates and explains what you are seeing. You’ll return to the dock at the end of the tour.