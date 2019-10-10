Loewy’s Palm Springs house

Photos of Raymond Loewy’s House in Palm Springs

By Rain Noe From Core77

Life Magazine photos reveal that Loewy lived large

A favorite pastime is raiding Google’s archive of previously-unseen Life Magazine photos. There’s three pages of film on Raymond Loewy, who was apparently quite the partier (check out his crib, above and below).

This, friends, is the Father of Industrial Design’s bathroom, circa 1949.

Below, Loewy laying in the cut: Behind the wheel of his Lincoln Continental concept car with a plexi roof.

The Loewy Crib in Palm Springs featured an indoor/outdoor pool studded with natural rock formations.

