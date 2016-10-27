STEM Ambassador’s workshop is part of an ongoing partnership between CEC and UCCI to encourage young Caymanians to consider careers in STEM fields.

28th October 2016 – George Town, Grand Cayman – Three science, engineering and technology professionals operating from Cayman Enterprise City zone companies shared their success and career path stories up close and personal with local students last week at a STEM Ambassador’s Club workshop at the UCCI STEM Caribbean Conference 2016. Cayman Enterprise City has been a major sponsor of the conferences and the Ambassador’s programmes over the past three years and this is part of an ongoing partnership between CEC and UCCI to interest young Caymanians in pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) related careers.

Students from John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter, St. Ignatius, Cayman Prep, Cayman Academy and Triple C heard diverse presentations in a workshop delivered by Dr. David Chestnut a Caymanian PhD scientist from Fabrilink SEZC, Suzanne Klein, CEO of WriteSteps SEZC; and Richard Abbott, President of Abbott Aerospace SEZC Ltd.

The objective of the workshop was to inspire the students to explore STEM studies and career paths and the speakers, who are all based in Cayman Enterprise City, serve as role models for what is possible in the Cayman Islands. The speakers come from very differing yet interesting fields within the STEM arena.

Dr. Chestnut, an expert in lasers and fibre optics, works in CEC for Fabrilink SEZC, as a senior engineer. Fabrilink SEZC in Cayman is a subsidiary of Fabrinet, which

talked to the students about his interesting career path and finding and pursuing a career in cutting edge technology. He informed the students that now with the development of Cayman Enterprise City, new and exciting STEM related jobs were starting to be created here at home in Cayman.

Ms. Klein from WriteSteps SEZC, formerly an elementary teacher from Michigan, realized a few years ago, that as a ‘generalist’ she needed tools to help her do her job better. To solve the problem, she employs over 9,000 persons globally, including over 600 engineers and specializes in precision optical, electro-optical, electronic and electro-mechanical process technologies for high-mix, any-volume, high-tech contract manufacturing. Dr. Chestnut developed WriteSteps, an innovative company with an online learning platform that offers a classroom- friendly series of programmes that enable teachers and students to take advantage of emerging technologies, video and digital technology. Her company currently employs people in 50 states and five other countries and is transforming the way children learn. Ms Klein gave an inspiring presentation and shared her personal entrepreneurial journey, where she beat the ‘naysayers’ to get to where she is today. She reminded the audience that the best way to predict one’s future is to create it.

From the third presenter Richard Abbot of Abbott Aerospace SEZC, the students learned about the world’s aerospace industry and his various experiences within it. A mechanical engineer, who originally hailed from the music industry, Mr. Abbot has worked with clients in the UK, Europe and North America on numerous civil and military aircraft development, modification and weight optimization projects. Mr. Abbott kept the audience entertained with some amusing anecdotes about his career, including projects that succeeded and some that failed.

“CEC has been an active supporter of UCCI’s STEM conference and Ambassador’s Programme over the past three years and I am delighted that we were able to bring experts from zone companies to share their real-life experiences with the students at this event. We look forward to continuing to support the Ambassador’s Programme throughout the year and see this as an excellent way to get young Caymanians interested in STEM careers and positioned to take advantage of the opportunities being created by businesses that set up in the special economic zone” said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of CEC.

Knowing that zone companies within Cayman’s Internet, Media and Science & Technology Parks will require specialized skills for future jobs, CEC has partnered with UCCI to encourage STEM education and careers locally. If young Caymanians are first inspired, then prepared with the right college courses and experiences, CEC and UCCI can create a workforce pipeline that will fill jobs in the zone and inspire young Caymanians to even start their own STEM focused companies.

