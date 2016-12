It is with much sadness we have to announce the death of Caymanian businessman, Mike Brown (68).

He passed away on Saturday (17).

Mr. Brown was originally from Jamaica and came to Grand Cayman in 1972. He started Mike’s Ice, an ice plant, before going into air conditioning.

He married his wife, Jo Anne, 44 years ago, who owns Celebrations that specialises in weddings and events.

Mr Brown was also the proprietor of two gas stations.