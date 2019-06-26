Lobster Pot donates AED to Island Montessori

(Grand Cayman, June 24, 2019) Lobster Pot owner, Marcus Cumber recently purchased and donated a HeartSine 360P AED from the Cayman Heart Fund. The AED was purchased for Island Montessori School. Mr. Cumber expressed concern that cardiac arrest is one of Cayman’s worst life-threatening medical emergencies and wanted the school to be prepared in a cardiac event.

The Owner/Principal of Island Montessori, Clare Thorpe, said, “they are so grateful for the support of Marcus Cumber and Lobster Pot restaurant for donating an AED in their school. Although they hope never to have to use it, it is comforting to know that it is available for the staff to use as they are crucial in an emergency.”

Coordinator for the Cayman Heart Fund, Angelique Bodden, applauded Mr. Cumber for donating the AED to the school but also expressed the importance of learning CPR and first aid training. She welcomes the community to contact her for CPR and First Aid Training information.

The Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) is a non-profit, non-government organization dedicated to the reduction of heart and circulatory disease in the Cayman Islands. Heart and circulatory disease, known as cardiovascular disease (CVD), is the number one health problem in the Cayman Islands. For more information contact: 345-916-6324 or info@caymanheartfund.com.

CAPTION: Cayman Heart Fund Project Coordinator, Angelique Bodden (left) and Lobster Pot Owner, Marcus Cumber (right) and Cayman Heart Fund Founder, Suzy Soto (center) present Island Montessori, Clare O’Keefe Thorpe (Center) with one automated external defibrillators purchased and be installed at Island Montessori.