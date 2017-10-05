Lions Club of Tropical Gardens-October Breast Cancer Awareness month

Over the past decade, the community’s support has enabled us to offer a meaningful program, especially to the women of these islands. Together, we have made a real difference! Reflecting on our past accomplishments over this period, the following are worthy of note:

This year, under the theme “Early Detection Saves Lives” the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens proudly celebrates 20 years of the Lions Breast Cancer Awareness program in the Cayman Islands.

Early detection:

Over 10,000 mammogram vouchers, sponsored by our Club, have enabled women to proactively assess their breast health. Lives have been saved;

Other diagnostic methods like ultrasound testing have also been sponsored, especially in younger women, on a medical doctor’s recommendation;

Education is key:

Over 55,000 persons have benefited from educational programs which have involved crucial partnerships with our health care practitioners. We have committed to ensuring that the “right” information is disseminated to as wide a cross-section of our population as possible;

Support of the survivors and their families; the little things count:

An approximate 300 individuals have been meaningfully assisted with health care and other related costs, both at home and overseas. There are many cases where assistance is needed with travel expenses, accommodation and/or meals while obtaining overseas treatment. Support is also given through the purchase of prosthetic breast forms, bras, etc. At times when victims have been most vulnerable, we have sought to alleviate financial concerns, enable family members and care givers to be present and understood the importance of the arguably “little things” like a prosthetic bra in restoring self-confidence.