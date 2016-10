Linford Pierson Highway Closed Thursday Morning

The Linford Pierson Highway will be closed to west-bound traffic on Thursday, 27 October from 9 a.m. until noon. The road will be closed at the roundabout by Silver Oaks, with traffic diverted to Crewe Road. Traffic travelling east on Linford Pierson Highway should exercise caution. The closure is to allow utility work to take place on a section of the road.