As a part of the continuing upgrade of the road network, the NRA wishes to advise motorists that on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, between the hours of 7:00am and 4:00pm, access to Printers Way North will be closed at the roundabout. Local access will be available to residents and businesses via the Shedden Road entrance.Please see schematic.

The NRA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, as we work to improve the road network.