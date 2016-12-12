LILT Lounge to host Taste of Cayman International Mixology Competition to benefit PARK Project

From Soul of Miami

On Monday, December 12th, LILT Lounge, the Downtown Miami cocktail oasis, will bring a taste of Grand Cayman to the Magic City. The sultry cocktail lounge will host the exciting Taste of Cayman International Mixology Competition featuring six of South Florida’s top mixologists, all mixing for a chance to compete in the prestigious 2017 Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival in January.

From 6PM to 8PM, participating mixologists will shake up their best creations featuring Grand Cayman’s Seven Fathoms Premium Rum. Participating mixologists will include LILT ‘s own Lead Bartender Spencer Taliaferro, Area 31’s Benny Hernandez, Beaker & Gray’s Gabriel Benavides and Nicholas Mantzaridis, Brandon’s Palm Beach’s Lead Bartender Paul Ivan Ramirez, and Menin Hospitality Group’s Lead Bartender Joshua Gonzalez. Star judges will include hospitality industry VIPS ChatChow TV’s Gio Gutierrez, star mixologist David Ortiz, City of Miami’s Luxury Hotels Division Manager Aldo Jaquez and Cayman Spirits Distiller Moises Sevilla. The evening will also feature specially-priced Seven Fathoms cocktails, with sales proceeds to benefit PARK Project. PARK Project is a homegrown non-profit organization and volunteer driven movement with a mission to inspire people around the world to Perform Acts of Random Kindness (PARK) through fresh, ground-breaking initiatives. In 2015, 5K PARK Fest inspired more than 1,000 PARKticipants and benefitted 66 non-profit organizations and schools in the community.

Taste of Cayman International Mixology Competition is open to the public and is sponsored by Seven Fathoms Premium Rum, Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Cayman Airways and Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa. LILT Lounge is located on the lobby level of Kimpton EPIC Hotel, 270 Biscayne Way. For more information, please visit www.liltlounge.com or call 305-351-7403.

IMAGE: RESIZED-LILT-LOUNGELILT Lounge

