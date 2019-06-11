Lighted pedestrian crossing pilot project launching in Cayman Islands

A pedestrian crossing pilot programme in the CNB roundabout area will be underway in 3-4 weeks.

The scheme offers pathways for pedestrians to cross the roundabout in less disruptive and dangerous ways than at present.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – A National Roads Authority (NRA) pilot scheme will shortly get underway, whereby lighted pedestrian crossings will be installed along the CNB roundabout arteries, through the newly-built extension, to the new roundabout at the Intersection of Crewe Road and Printers Way (near Mango Tree Restaurant).

The purpose of the scheme is to find a solution to the potential problems posed by pedestrians who choose to cross the roundabout at locations, and in ways, which may prove both disruptive and dangerous to all road users.

The CNB roundabout has been chosen for this pilot scheme because it is one of the few major roundabouts where the approach speeds are at 30 mph and below.

This makes it a safer location for the trial period, as lower speeds carry a reduced risk of road accidents. The programme aims to make it safer and less disruptive for pedestrians to cross the roundabout, thereby improving the experience for all road users.

This pilot system is identical in operation to the lighted crossing already in place on Elgin Avenue, linking the Government Administration Building to Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC).

Pedestrians should push the button, wait for the lights and check approaching vehicles have slowed to a stop, before stepping out on to the crossing. Motorists must come to a stop by law when a pedestrian is present at the crossing.

The crossings are staggered to take into account those drivers who may be speeding up to leave the roundabout, as they will require a greater breaking distance in order to come to a safe stop at the pedestrian crossing.

The Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Hon. Joey Hew explained that “this project demonstrates NRA’s commitment to improving road safety, access and user experience for all persons, whether they are travelling on foot, by bicycle, on public transport or by car.”

He added: “the Ministry of CPI supports this pilot initiative, as we seek to make improvements for the benefit of all road users in the Cayman Islands.”

In addition, these works will also mark the opening of the Elgin Avenue/Mango Tree extension and new roundabout. There will be major changes to traffic flow as a result of the new road layout. All road users should be aware of new pavement markings and signage, as well as being alert to pedestrians using the lighted crossings. Access to Printers Way via the right-hand turn lane from Thomas Russell Avenue will soon no longer be possible. This access way will be permanently closed.

The NRA will also shortly be releasing two Public Service Announcements to illustrate how to use the pedestrian crossings correctly.

Captions and photos

Pilot programme: map showing location of lighted pedestrian crossings in the vicinity of the CNB roundabout area.