LIFE Ltd – Cayman Prep High School Key Club book drive

Key Club Students Make a Difference Through a Local Book Drive

Thanks to the resourcefulness of the Key Club at Cayman Prep High School and the Student Council members of Cayman Prep Primary School, a highly successful book drive was run at the end of the last school year. Two car loads of high quality books (1913 texts) were collected by the volunteers. The books have been donated to the charity Literacy is For Everyone (LIFE Ltd.) to help with their numerous literacy initiatives including a partnership with the Ministry of Education to establish high interest leveled libraries for every government school classroom. Brad Wilson, the Literacy Specialist for the Ministry of Education, said “It’s wonderful that the Cayman Prep Key Club and the primary school student council took the time to organise, advertise, and sort through all the high quality books they were able to collect from the community. The resources are going to go a long way to help support the joint literacy initiatives that LIFE and the Ministry are currently running.”

Marilyn Conolly, Executive Director of LIFE thanked the Cayman Prep Student Council, and the

Key Club members, for partnering in LIFE’s mission to support and promote literacy across the Cayman Islands. Ms. Conolly said, “These donated books are the foundation for much needed classroom libraries and reflect the charitable spirit of young people making a difference locally. It is wonderful to see students supporting other students, and lifting each other up as a community.”. The books are now being distributed for the start of this 2016/17 school year to government schools starting with those most in need.

For more information, or if you would like to donate books to this initiative, please contact LIFE at books@life.org.ky .

IMAGE: Brad Wilson (Literacy Specialist, Ministry of Education), Marilyn Conolly (Executive Director of LIFE Ltd.), Key Club members: Dinara Perera, Nathan Lambert, Alexandra Rodrigues, Helena Frawley, Lissette Williams-Fernandez, Alisalee Aaron, Zachary Moore, Johnathon Bedasse, Chris Touhey and Allison Smith (Cayman Prep Key Club Teacher)