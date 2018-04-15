Letter to United Nations & World Governments: Slaughtering of cow & buffalo (Project No.10, from S.Patnaik-India)

By S.K.Patnaik

Dear United Nations & World Governments,

In most of countries following facilities are given to the old age people (senior, senior citizens, old people, older adults, the elderly, elders)> old age home, respite care home, continuous care home, anti-loneliness program, multi service medical centre, mobile medical units, reservation quota in trains, bus sitting quota, income tax exemption, special compartments in trains, separate quotas for Visa, physical and physiological facilities, senior citizen gardens, senior citizen respect card, special retirement benefit, financial assistance , free entertainment events for old age, old age insurance, old age special law, 24 hours round the clock supervision centre, free nursing home, old age free good, medicine, etc…

In some government use 20% to 30% budget on the elderly.

Usually we human being gives each and every facilities to our parents, grandparents but why in case of our domesticated animals like cows and buffaloes, are being hunted when they grow old.

These domesticated animals serve the people with milk/dung (milk, paneer, yogurt, curd, cheese, butter, cream, Dulce de Leche, Fromage frais, Gelato, Gomme, Smetana, Soft serve, Spaghettieis, Vla, Ymer, coffee, chocolate, sweets, ghee, etc). Without them world is charmless. After providing all these why these animals are being slaughter?

Does killing of these animals in old age is justified?

Why we are becoming so selfish…

If you need to hunt those animals as eatery, make a separate farm for them on the condition that they should be kept only for hunting not for any domestic (milk) use (i.e. like boiler chicken)………

Do you not think slaughter of the cow/buffalo require to be banned in world….

At least in old age the animals should be left without being slaughtering.

We have become so selfish that we are cutting down trees which were of during our great grandfathers. It’s a sincere request from my side; we should not even cut the old trees.

In generally the shortage of flesh in world comes due to our habits, out of that one is using dog as pet. Dog needs flesh to eat. Now we are living in 21th century, we are not in jungle. Now we do not require dog as pet (excluding official purpose). Now days it’s a fashion/entertainments/small support/safety to put dog in home as pet. It’s not good. So we need to stop promotion of dogs’ population.

