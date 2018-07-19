Letter to the Editor From Barbara Conolly, MLA,

George Town South

Following a 10 July community meeting regarding the redevelopment of Smith Bacadere at South Sound Community Centre and the ensuring comments made through the various forms of media, I want to assure the people of the Cayman Islands that I have the best of my people at heart.

I want to take this opportunity to clearly state that I recognize the importance of accommodating the disabled, handicapped and elderly. The responsibility of our Government is to encompass all citizens when providing facilities, amenities to services. At no time during the meeting was it the intention of any member of the panel, including me to appear to be insensitive and disrespectful to anyone.

Those of you who know me well can attest to the fact that my greatest passion is to the people of these island, and more importantly, to the most vulnerable.

My Committee, together with the Government, will strive to do what is best for Smith Bacadere and explore all options in terms of accessibility for ALL people of the Cayman Islands.