Letter to the Editor

What about the forgotten ex-pats?

I am sure many of the ex pat voters are truly p***ed off. Without the financial guys who gambled their lives in coming here with nothing the island would have been nothing.

The same people that started and ran the sports clubs. Many came and returned home and thus forgotten.

But likewise those that stayed are also forgotten.

The pioneers such as the Parkers, Bergstrom, Turins, Mitch Miller and Lear Grimmer the vet that never charged anyone are forgotten except in my book.

Then throw in the Gunners and Spraggons of life plus an odd Bud Sauer and Rudy Seltzer or Spencer Barnes, where would we be?

And I forgot Reed Dennis and Colin Wilson.

There again we are the island that time forgot!

Anon