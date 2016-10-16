The Cayman Drama Society is excited to take you on a Breeze Through Broadway and a whizz around the West End! For 3 nights only familiar faces, together with some emerging local stars, will take you on a musical journey of old favourites and new. If you missed out on any of CDS’s recent sell out shows or would just love to see your favourites again now is your chance but please do not delay and book now!

Hear Jardel McIntosh recreate the haunting “Close Every Door” from Joseph, listen as Dominic Wheaton takes you back to RENT! and enjoy the stunning voices of David Verhoeven, Sophie Gough, Arek Nicholson, Bella Rooney and many others. This will be a night of Love, Heartache, Dreams, Greetings & Goodbyes. The Show will take you on a Global trip to Paris, London, New York, Egypt, Greece and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see our incredible local talent. We have a small cast varying in age and vocal range, but each member brings something very special to the stage and we can guarantee you a night nothing short of what you would expect on Broadway or the West End.

Tickets are only CI$25 and the proceeds will go towards the Educational Fund that the Cayman Drama Society has created so that a local young person may pursue their dream of a tertiary education in the performing arts.

Prospect Playhouse at 7.30pm – doors open at 6.30pm. Oct 27, 28, 29 Thu, Fri, Sat Ticket $20

Don’t miss this night where voices will shine!