UK: On Saturday, August 4th Leicester Caribbean Carnival celebrated 33 years of carnival in the City.

This year’s theme “Its a Latino Fiesta” focused on the cultural traditions of the Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries of Central and South America, the Caribbean and Europe.

It is the Largest Multi-cultural event in the East Midlands.

Karen Coles, who lives in the Cayman Islands, sent us these wonderful photographs she took whilst at the event this year.

It was the day of her birthday, too.

Thank you Karen and a belated Happy Birthday Greeting to you from us and all our readers.