Leading offshore law firm, Mourant Ozannes, has been appointed as the member firm for BVI and the Cayman islands

According to a press release from Mourant, Multilaw is one of the largest legal networks globally, with 9,000 lawyers across 80 firms in 100 countries. It has been in operation for nearly 30 years and the member firms have a combined revenue of over $5bn annually.

Mourant Global Managing Partner, Jonathan Rigby, said: “As one of the leading offshore law firms, we routinely work in partnership with the most prestigious international advisors to provide our clients with a seamless service, wherever in the world they are based. Being named as Multilaw’s member firm in Cayman and the BVI is a reflection of the quality and expertise of our Caribbean practices, and will allow us to further extend our global reach.”

Each Multilaw member a leading law firm in its jurisdiction. They must be well known in their jurisdiction, able to service the full needs of the typical international business client and are admitted only after a stringent due diligence and quality control process. Members are subject to a rigorous ongoing appraisal system to ensure that they are maintaining the highest levels of professional and ethical conduct.

MulitLaw Executive Director, Adam Cooke , commented: “Mourant will be a great addition to the existing expertise within the Multilaw network. I had the opportunity to visit Cayman earlier this year and to meet many of the partners at the firm including some from the BVI. I can attest to their expertise, client focus and enthusiasm about joining Multilaw”.