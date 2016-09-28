September 28, 2016

Leading law firm Walkers bolsters Cayman Islands regulatory team with a significant lateral partner hire

lucy-frew-high-res-300x296International law firm Walkers is pleased to announce that has joined the firm as a Partner to head up the Regulatory team in its Cayman Islands office, as part of a continued expansion strategy for the firm.

Ms. Frew brings 15 years’ significant financial regulatory experience having previously worked as Head of Financial Regulatory at Kemp Little in and as in house legal counsel at UBS AG. Ms. Frew was also seconded to the UK Financial Conduct Authority for eight months.

Ms. Frew has a broad expertise advising leading and international institutions as well as startups in both private practice and as in-house legal counsel and has particular experience advising investment funds and cross border business on financial regulation.

, Walkers’ Cayman Office Managing Partner stated “We are very pleased that Lucy has agreed to join our team. Her expertise and experience will enhance our already strong global Regulatory team and we look forward to welcoming Lucy to Walkers.”

Ms. Frew stated “I’m delighted to be joining Walkers and look forward to working with expert colleagues across the global network. Walkers’ excellent reputation, consistent top tier rankings and unparalleled client base provide an exceptional platform from which to provide dedicated financial regulatory and risk management expertise to clients.”

