Leading Causes of Cancer Mortality — Caribbean Region, 2003–2013

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR)December 16, 2016 / 65(49);1395–1400

Hilda Razzaghi, PhD1,2; Sarah Quesnel-Crooks, MSc3; Recinda Sherman, PhD4; Rachael Joseph, VMD1,2; Betsy Kohler, MPH4; Glennis Andall-Brereton, PhD3; Marsha A. Ivey, MSc3; Brenda K. Edwards, PhD5; Les Mery, MSc6; Vilma Gawryszewski, MD7; Mona Saraiya, MD1,2 (View author affiliations)

What is already known about this topic?

Cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths in countries in the Caribbean region; many of the leading causes of cancer deaths in these countries, including breast and cervical cancers, are preventable.

What is added by this report?

The most common causes of cancer deaths among Caribbean males were prostate (18.4% to 47.4%) and lung (5.6% to 24.4%) cancers. The most common causes of cancer deaths among Caribbean females for the majority of the countries were breast (14.0% to 29.7%) and cervical (4.5% to 18.2%) cancers.

What are the implications for public health practice?

The leading causes of cancer deaths in the Caribbean region for both males and females can largely be reduced and prevented through many strategies, including primary prevention, early detection, management, and treatment of patients with cancer. Prevention strategies include human papillomavirus vaccination and screening for cervical cancer, screening for breast cancer, and avoiding smoking for lung cancer.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide (1); in 2012, an estimated 65% of all cancer deaths occurred in the less developed regions of the world (2). In the Caribbean region, cancer is the second leading cause of mortality, with an estimated 87,430 cancer-related deaths reported in 2012 (3). The Pan American Health Organization defines the Caribbean region as a group of 27 countries that vary in size, geography, resources, and surveillance systems.* CDC calculated site- and sex-specific proportions of cancer deaths and age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR) for 21 English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries, the United States, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands [USVI]), using the most recent 5 years of mortality data available from each jurisdiction during 2003–2013. The selection of years varied by availability of the data from the countries and territories in 2015. ASMR for all cancers combined ranged from 46.1 to 139.3 per 100,000. Among males, prostate cancers were the leading cause of cancer deaths, followed by lung cancers; the percentage of cancer deaths attributable to prostate cancer ranged from 18.4% in Suriname to 47.4% in Dominica, and the percentage of cancer deaths attributable to lung cancer ranged from 5.6% in Barbados to 24.4% in Bermuda. Among females, breast cancer was the most common cause of cancer deaths, ranging from 14.0% of cancer deaths in Belize to 29.7% in the Cayman Islands, followed by cervical cancer. Several of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the Caribbean can be reduced through primary and secondary preventions, including prevention of exposure to risk factors, screening, early detection, and timely and effective treatment.

Among the 21 countries† that submitted mortality data to the Caribbean Public Health Agency during 2003–2013, the proportions of all cancer deaths and ASMR by cancer site and sex were calculated for the most recent 5 years of available data for 21 English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries. ASMRs are reported for the leading 10 causes of cancer deaths determined by the proportions of all cancer deaths. Calculations were completed using SEER*Stat software (4) and age-standardized to the Segi World Standard population (in millions) (5,6). Population data from the 21 Caribbean Public Health Agency countries, based on census data, were not available from any country for all 5 years; in these cases, the most recent year of available data (i.e., census or estimates) was used to populate subsequent years with missing population data. Proportions and ASMRs are not presented where there were fewer than six cases and were not included when determining ASMR ranges. Because data were not available from all contributing countries for any single year during the study period, regional cancer-specific mortality rates could not be calculated. Using the same criteria, ASMR for USVI, Puerto Rico, and the United States were calculated to provide a more comprehensive picture of the region, using mortality data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The total number of cancer deaths among males and females (International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision[ICD-10]: C00–C97) reported by countries and territories ranged from 32 in Turks and Caicos to 26,135 in Puerto Rico (Table 1). ASMR for all sites (all cancer-related deaths combined) ranged from 46.1 per 100,000 in Turks and Caicos to 139.3 per 100,000 in St. Kitts and Nevis. Among the 21 English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries, prostate cancer was the most common cause of cancer-related deaths among males in 20 of the countries, accounting for 18.4%–47.4% of cancer deaths, followed by cancer of the lung and bronchus (lung), which accounted for 5.6%–24.4% of cancer deaths (Table 1) (supplemental figures https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/42948;https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/42949). Among females, breast cancer was the most common cause of cancer deaths in 16 of the 18 countries for which data were reported, accounting for 14.0%–29.7% of cancer deaths, followed by cervical cancer, which accounted for 4.5%–18.2% of cancer deaths (Table 1) (supplemental figureshttps://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/42950; https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/42951). For both sexes, cancer of the colon and rectum (colorectal) was the third most common cause of cancer death (Table 1).

Among males, ASMR for prostate cancer ranged from 15.1 to 74.1 per 100,000 standard population, for lung cancer, from 4.6 to 34.0 per 100,000, and for colorectal cancer, from 4.9 to 18.1 per 100,000 (Table 2). Among females, ASMR for breast cancer ranged from 10.0 to 27.3 per 100,000, for cervical cancer, from 4.1 to 15.5 per 100,000, and for colorectal cancer, from 3.7 to 13.9 per 100,000 (Table 2).

The proportion of unknown/missing/invalid cause of death codes reported by the 21 English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries ranged from 2.3% to 12.9%, with three (14%) countries reporting >10% unknown/missing/invalid cause of death codes, compared with USVI and Puerto Rico, where these percentages were <1%. In addition, 5.3%–15.6% of cancers were coded as “miscellaneous malignant cancer” in the Caribbean countries.

Although data on pediatric cancers (cancers in persons aged <20 years) are not presented, 16 (76%) of the 21 countries and Puerto Rico reported pediatric cancers and ASMR in countries with ≥6 reported cases (11 of 16 countries) ranged from 2.9 per 100,000 in Curacao to 8.8 per 100,000 in Grenada, and 4.2 per 100,000 in Puerto Rico. The majority of pediatric cancer deaths were attributable to leukemia, brain and other nervous system cancers, and cancers of the bones and joints.

Cancer was the leading cause of death in approximately half of the countries when compared with heart disease alone; when compared with all cardiovascular disease (ICD-10: I00–I99), including heart disease, hypertension without heart disease, cerebrovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, aortic aneurysm and dissection, and other diseases of arteries combined, cancer was the second leading cause of death in all countries. There is wide variation in cancer-specific mortality rates within the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean region, USVI, and Puerto Rico; however, prostate and breast cancers were consistently the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among males and females, respectively. When compared with the United States, ASMRs associated with cervical cancers were 2–9 times higher in the Caribbean region, and ASMR for breast cancer was up to two times higher than that in the United States for all but four of the countries. Compared with the United States, prostate cancer ASMR was 2–8 times higher in the Caribbean region. Lung cancer-associated ASMRs were lower for males and females in all of the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean compared with those in the United States.