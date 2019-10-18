Leadership Cayman welcomes Class of 2020

Leadership Cayman’s Class of 2020 met as a group for the first time when they came together for their Orientation Dinner at the Wharf Restaurant on October 9, 2019.

The orientation was planned to give class members an insight into what the Leadership Cayman year holds for them. Participants were given the opportunity to network with their new classmates and learn more about each other’s aspirations. The evening included a rich blend of information sharing, energetic social exchanges, and a delicious meal.

Leadership Cayman Chair, Roz Griffiths; Co-Chair, Nicholas Mclean; and Alumni President, Faramarz Romer, welcomed the 2020 Class members with fond recollections of their own experience in the programme.

“I hope you enjoy your time in this programme as much as myself and the other alumni you will meet tonight did. The rest of the Planning Committee and I, along with the Chamber of Commerce, look forward to helping you get the most out of this programme over the following few months. Remember, it is an interactive programme. The more you put into it, the more you will get out of it,” Ms. Griffiths said.

“You are in for one of the most amazing eight months of your lives. Your fellow class members, whom you are meeting for the first time today, will likely become some of your closest friends during and post LC 2020 programme. I have no doubt you will find the programme as rewarding as I did eight years ago,” Mr. Romer added.

Also in attendance were Planning Committee members Cristina Spratt, Exie Tomlinson, Lillian Curbelo-Bush, Jyoti Choi, and Sarah Stewart-Jones. Programmes Coordinator, Sharon Shaw, represented the Chamber of Commerce at the event.

The enthusiasm was evident as participants commenced their journey on this eight-month intensive programme. Since its commencement in 2009, Leadership Cayman has been one of the Chamber of Commerce’s flagship programmes. It is designed to give participants a well-rounded view of the Cayman Islands community, a detailed understanding of the islands’ history and culture, and an opportunity to develop their leadership skills to meet the needs of Cayman’s rapidly developing business and professional community.

“The programme provides participants with exclusive opportunities and experiences that enable them to become strong leaders, within both their jobs and the community. Each year’s participants also forge a strong network of likeminded businesspersons across industry fields.” President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chris Kirkconnell, said.

The Class of 2020 will take part in a series of seminars that focus on business, government, education, media, financial services, criminal justice and the Sister Islands. Participants will also be required to plan and execute a class project which will benefit a local community charity.

The programme is made possible by the ongoing support and sponsorship of local businesses in Cayman. “The Leadership Cayman Programme’s success over the years has been assisted by the very important role played by our sponsors. We at the Chamber and Leadership Cayman value their partnership greatly, and so it is with a deep sense of gratitude that the Chamber welcomes back three loyal sponsors, Cox Lumber Limited, RBC Royal Bank, and Wheaton Precious Metals, who join us again this year as major sponsors.” CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Wil Pineau, said.

“Ongoing local business support exemplifies the adage, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,’” Mr. Pineau added.

Through the re-commitment of these 3 major sponsors this year, Leadership Cayman will be able to contribute to the shaping of twenty-four business and professional leaders, who will be better equipped to advance the Caymanian society and the world at large.

The Chamber of Commerce has great expectations for the Leadership Cayman Class of 2020, and are looking forward to watching these individuals grow into exceptional leaders.

Photo Captions:

Photo 1: Jessica Kozaily and Denize Solomon

Photo 2: (L-R) Siddhant Jain Jaiswal, Latasha Nixon, Stephanie Rattan, Yehonatan Segal

Photo 3: 2020 Leadership Cayman Group at Orientation Dinner