Leadership Cayman Islands class Sister Island Perspective

The class arrived in Cayman Brac Friday morning and, after a tour of the Brac airport, embarked on a trip to Le Soleil d’Or. The luxury resort is also home to a 20-acre organic farm, and the class were invited to tour the farm and enjoy a fresh, organic lunch.

For the remainder of the afternoon, the class toured the Brac’s District Administration Building, and later toured Power & Light, Cayman Brac’s electrical utility company.

For the evening seminar the class engaged in conversations with Brian Payne (General Manager of Cayman Brac Goat Farm/Bluff Farms) and Jonathan Tibbetts (General Manager of Cayman Brac Power & Light).

After dinner the class were invited to the Cayman Brac Constituency Meeting where they met with returning MLAs the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell and Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly.

On day two, Saturday June 10, the class began the day with a trip to Bluff Farms, where they toured the goat farm. The class also toured the bluff area of Cayman Brac, and later toured the lighthouse.

Whilst the class usually only travel to the Brac for the Sister Islands seminar, this year class members were given the option of continuing on to Little Cayman for a third day of exploration. The class arrived in Little Cayman on Saturday evening, and started Sunday with a tour of Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI).

“The Sister Islands seminar was packed full of events and discussions to enlighten participants of what these islands offer the community, tourism industry and environment,” said seminar mentor Robert Tate. “In light of the numerous activities, the three day excursion felt like a week’s worth of tours.”

Class member and seminar moderator, David Watt, added: “Being able to experience the passion and pride that the residents of the Sister Islands have for how they contribute to the overall success of the Cayman Islands is immensely inspiring, and being able to experience this with the Leadership Cayman class is something that will stay with me forever.”

The Leadership Cayman class of 2017 have one final seminar before their graduation from the programme on Saturday, June 24.

The Chamber would like to thank all organisations from the Sister Islands for supporting the programme and welcoming the class with some excellent tours.

The Chamber would also like to thank programme sponsor Cox Lumber Ltd. for their support of the programme for the entire year, as well as Cayman Airways for helping to cover the costs of the flights to-and-from the Sister Islands, as they have done for several years now.