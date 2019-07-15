Leadership Cayman celebrates 10th Annual Graduation

Photo Caption: Future Leaders in Business. Graduates of the 2019 Leadership Cayman Programme pictured at the graduation ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.



Back Row: L-R Anoop Jayaprakash; Sean Vasquez; Steve Lorimer; Wesley Heistand; Pete Bridge; Vince Budesa; Simon Watson; Mike Gibbs; Alistair Mills; Richard Strommer; Simon Stewart-Jones; Mario Iwazaki.



Front Row: L-R Julissa Castillo; Danielle Coleman; Anita Parsons; Malynda Gibson-Nixon; Kafara Augustine; Danielle Roberts; Jovanna Wright; Shaunna Owens; Giselle Passchier; Kacey Mobley; Alanna Trundle; Sarah Stewart-Jones; Jennifer McKinney; Dubadah Boldeau

A total of 26 participants recently celebrated their graduation from the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cayman programme, at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.

The participants came together to celebrate the end of a six-month intensive programme, designed to give participants a well-rounded view of the Cayman Islands community; a detailed understanding of the islands’ history; and culture and develop their leadership skills. Participants took part in a series of seminars that focused on business, government, education, media, financial services, criminal justice and the sister islands. They also participated in a community project.

The recent graduation marks the 10th annual celebration of the Leadership Cayman programme since the programme’s inception in 2009. The graduates join over 200 other local high-level community leaders who have successfully completed the programme.

“Leadership Cayman is one of the Chamber of Commerce’s key programmes focusing on the development of the human capital in the Cayman Islands,” Chamber President, Christopher Kirkconnell, said. “The programme provides participants with exclusive opportunities and experiences that enable them to become strong leaders, in their jobs as well as in the community. Each graduating class adds to the strong network of likeminded businesspersons across industry fields. Congratulations to the 2019 graduates on their achievement,” Kirkconnell said.

Describing her Leadership Cayman experience, 2019 Graduate, Jovanna Wright, says, “Leadership Cayman was an unforgettable and rewarding experience. I truly enjoyed meeting new people and developing new friendships. During Leadership Cayman, I had the opportunity to learn about the key sectors in the Cayman Islands and how they’re impacting today’s world. I am truly grateful for this amazing opportunity and would highly recommend this program. It was definitely a meaningful experience and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

“Expertly selected panellists who were passionate about their craft and a must do for anyone who is looking to have a deeper understanding of our islands, and take on a more proactive community driven approach,” says another 2019 graduate, Sean Vasquez.

Leadership Cayman 2020 is now accepting applications. Applicants must be at least 25 years old by January 1, 2020; have lived in the Cayman Islands for a minimum period of 12 months and must be in at least a middle-management position at their current place of work. There are only 24 spaces available for this coming year’s programme. Applicants can apply online through www.leadershipcayman.ky

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting information sessions on Wednesday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 24, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, at their training facility in Governor’s Square, to provide further details about the programme.

The programme is made possible by the ongoing support and sponsorship of local businesses in Cayman such as Cox Lumber Ltd, RBC, Royal Bank (Cayman0 Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., Cayman First, Deloitte, Greenlight RE, Island Paving, KPMG, Logic and Walkers.

