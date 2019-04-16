Le Masque dinner show returns to Cayman Islands Batabano

Violin Queen Mapy to perform

Organizers of Cayman Carnival Batabano are bringing back its signature dinner show, Le Masque, at the historic Pedro St. James Castle this year, featuring “The Violin Queen”, Mapy, with her unique fusion of Soca and Afro-Beat violin music.

Held on Thursday May 2, 2019, Le Masque is an exclusive dinner and show event offering local residents and visitors an elegant dining experience under the stars.

“Le Masque is definitely back by popular demand this year and we are so thrilled to have Mapy as our headlining artist performing at our historic Pedro St. James Castle, along with some of Cayman’s top local singers,” said Batabano Chairperson, Donna Myrie-Stephen. “Mapy’s amazing talent of fusing elegant violin with Caribbean and afro-beat music is a perfect fit for an event like this at such a prestigious location in Cayman, and we are so excited to host her here.”

Event attendees will dine on a buffet of traditional Caymanian cuisine, including lobster, conch, and Cayman-style beef, among other local dishes and desserts.

Mrs. Myrie-Stephen said the dress code has been elevated to “island elegant” this year, in-keeping with the event’s “masquerade” theme infused with local culture, and guests are encouraged to wear creative headpieces and masks of their own. A charitable raffle will also be held throughout the evening, with part-proceeds going to local environmental and turtle conservation.

Tickets are just CI$100 and includes: a masquerade mask; champagne cocktail hour; elegant Caymanian cuisine dinner with wine; and international and local entertainment. There will also be a cash cocktail bar.

Tickets are now available for sale at Le Classique on Mary Street where tables of 10 can be booked for CI$80 per ticket, or regular tickets can be purchased online at www.eventpro.ky.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the local business community to support and get involved with this event.

For details, call 949-7121 or email batabanocaymancarnival@gmail.com. For information about Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019, visit www.caymancarnival.com.

ABOUT MAPY

Mapy, AKA The Violin Queen, exploded on the music scene with her patented sound that is redefining her classical instrument by infusing soca, hip hop and afro-beat music into the traditional classical sound to create a brand of music that has never before been seen or accepted by the critics and the masses alike. Mapy is a Réunion Island native who uncovered her passion for music at the young age of six when she began studying the art of the violin at the Conservatory in Paris, France. It was there that Mapy’s love for the violin took hold and she became the leader of the first violin section in the Symphony Orchestra as well as attending the school as 1st chair for 10 years. Upon graduation Mapy spread her respect for the classical instrument though her work as a music teacher, where she taught the violin to both the young and old. Though a fulfilling career, Mapy knew that her legend would be created as an artist and in 2013 she joined Airplay Musical Group where she was booked for a litany of luxury events that expanded her brand and introduce her patented style of music to an ever growing number of fans. As Mapy’s musical prowess continued to grow, so did her yearning to explore additional musical opportunities. It was in 2014 that she made the life changing decision to pursue a solo career as a Hip- Hop, Dancehall & Soca violinist. A genre that she singlehandedly ushered onto the scene, Mapy’s hard work and dedication to success allowed her to obtain a throng of fans and supporters while she continued to elevate her music. In July 2017, Mapy released her freshman album, Island Girl, which took the world by storm as it debuted at #1 on the iTunes reggae charts within hours of its release. Mapy composes and produces her own music, and is currently working on her first album. Her first single “Dreams” was recently released. Today, Mapy is gearing up for performances all over the world, which will bring her front and center to the thousands of fans who have made her an online and viral success. Mapy’s classically infused style of music has separated her from the pack, while her undoubted abilities have cemented her as a musical powerhouse, who is primed and ready for the next phase of her journey to super stardom. For more information about Mapy, visit www.mapyviolinist.com

SAVE THE DATESJ’ouvert – Saturday 27 April – 4:00am – 8:00amLe Masque – Thursday 2 MayFriday Nite Fete – “Outta De Blue” – Friday 3 May

Batabano Food Festival – Saturday 4 May – 12pm – 12pm midnightCayman Carnival Adult Parade – Saturday 4 May – 1:00pm – 6:00pmPan and Pooches on Parade – Friday 10 May – 6:00pmFamily Fun Day – Saturday 11 May – 1:00pm – 5:00pmCayman Carnival Jr. Parade – Saturday 11 May – 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Join a mas band for Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019!

Tribal Carnival; Fresh Carnival; Illusions; Revel Unit; Kaotic; Party Animals; Fenomenal; Local Carnival; Renegade Mas; Azucar; Cayman Aids Foundation;



