LDJ Cayman Fund makes a $4 million investment in Octaneum

NEW YORK, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LDJ Cayman Fund Ltd. is pleased to announce that they have completed a $4 million investment to the newly-launched security token offering by Octaneum, a startup that will provide customized blockchain software development and consulting services to organizations in the oil and gas industry.

The LDJ Cayman Fund engages Family Offices around the world that are looking for exposure in its 3-pronged investment strategy, namely global equities, managed accounts in commodities and futures, and crypto assets. Octaneum is harnessing the power of blockchain technology into the USD: $5 Trillion petroleum market globally and fits in well with the crypto assets investment exposure of LDJ Cayman Fund.

“By combining the power of blockchain technology with machine learning, Octaneum will further enhance efficiency in oil and gas operations, as well as trim down costs,” said David Drake, Founder and Chairman of LDJ Capital and Principal of LDJ Cayman Fund. “This combination will be a big boost to the industry.” David Drake also proudly sits in Octaneum’s board of advisors.

LDJ Cayman Fund’s crypto asset division makes larger investments, ranging from $1 – $5 Million, throughout the capital stack. The fund uses a hedge fund approach and long/short crypto strategy. The Fund manages and resolves issues of custody and insurance for the family offices and institutions investing with LDJ Capital. Previously, LDJ Cayman Fund invested several million in Polymath and WePower.

About LDJ Capital:

LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of hospitality, real estate, energy, pharma, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, publishing, advertising, compliance services, aerospace, shipping & transportation, and more recently digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain firms through ICOs.

LDJ Cayman Fund is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. The firm is involved in asset management and market-making of cryptocurrency from, but not limited to, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

LDJ Capital has three subsidiaries:

1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Hedge Fund, LDJ Media Fund, LDJ Capital Advisory, LDJ Capital Investment Bank, and LDJ Cayman Fund.

2. LDJ Real Estate Group: Acquisitions, Developments, and Hospitality

3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications: The Soho Loft News, Family Offices Today, and Times Realty News.

