Lawsuits against Miami-based cruise lines: Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean

Bloomberg Legal reports today that according to date which it collected over the last several years, 83 federal personal injury cases were filed against cruise lines in the first three months of 2018. Bloomberg concludes that this figure continues an upward trend over the last two years in which 188 negligence suits were filed against cruise lines in in 2017 and 164 in 2016.

Bloomberg also states that “personal injury cases against the three biggest cruise lines – Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – accounted for 78 to 87 percent of all federal litigation they faced over the last five years, according to the data which it collected.

Bloomberg explains that the lawsuits “often involve slip-and-fall claims, but recent complaints also allege serious illnesses and injuries worsened by shipboard medical decisions.”

The article does not explain that according to the terms and conditions in the passenger contracts, most cruise lines require that all legal claims be filed in the cruise line’s home city, such as Miami for Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean. These terms have been held to be binding by the United States Supreme Court in Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. v. Shute,499 U.S. 585 (1991).

Cruise lines based outside of Miami typically require that lawsuit be filed in the location of the city or state where their headquarters are based. For example, Holland America Line requires Seattle, Washington and Princess Cruises requires California.

Cruise lines now require that lawsuits be filed in federal court, which is typically more conservative than state court.

Although the article suggests that litigation against cruise lines is on the rise compared to the last two years, the fact of the matter is that lawsuits filed against the cruise industry have dropped off substantially compared to 15 years ago.

For the five year period from 2001 to 2006, there was an average of 423 lawsuits filed a year against cruise lines, according to the Miami Herald article “Law on the High Seas,” by Amy Martinez (article at bottom). In contrast, for the last two years (2016-2017), there was an average of only 176 according to the data collected by Bloomberg, which is just 40% of the 2001-2006 average (even though over 50% fewed people were cruising fifteen years ago).

The reason for this decline is that most cruise lines no longer permit crew members to file lawsuits in the U.S., but instead require the filing of international arbitration where judges and juries are not permitted.

The only lawsuits which are now permitted to be filed against the cruise industry involve passengers who are injured during cruises.

Photo credit: Marc Averette – Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 wikipedia

