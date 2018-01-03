Lavish lodgings in Grenada

BY Lea Lane From Forbes

The tri-island destination of Grenada, smaller Carriacou and Petite Martinique, was spared the destruction that wiped out much of the Caribbean this past hurricane season. And right now they offer a deluxe respite from the bone-chilling cold throughout most of North America.

The island cluster is located in the southernmost region of the Caribbean near St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and east of Barbados. Flights arrive at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport from the US, Caribbean and Canada.

Grenada is best known as the “Spice Island of the Caribbean” for its nutmeg and mace production. Georgian buildings and early-18th-century Fort George overlook narrow Carenage Harbour. Grenada offers countless hiking trails and more than 30 dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean — ‘Bianca C’ — and the world’s first underwater sculpture park. Cocoa and spice-infused chocolate is available at four factories, there are more than 15 waterfalls amid the rainforest and numerous revitalizing sulfur springs.

With the addition of a recently-branded Relais & Châteaux, and a new Leading Hotels of the World to open in 2018, the expansion of Grenada’s luxury accommodation profile seeks to attract travelers looking for comfort and indulgence. Deluxe resorts, boutique hotels and villas provide antidotes to a brutal winter: lounging on white sand, dipping in clear waters and strolling along the hill-fringed shores.

Spice Island Beach Resort

The first and only AAA Five-Diamond resort in Grenada and a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, Spice Island Beach Resort is a boutique, all-inclusive resort experience. Many suites feature their own pool and outdoor terraces with complete privacy.

All 64 accommodations feature Frette linen, Molton Brown amenities, aromatherapy and a well-stocked mini bar. Set along the beachfront are the resort’s restaurants, Oliver’s and Sea and Surf Terrace & Barfeaturing local specialties and international favorites. The resort’s full-service Janissa’s Spa, taps local herbs and spices to help relax and rejuvenate. The hotel underwent a recent resort-wide renovation that included the unveiling of a yoga pavilion overlooking the Grand Anse Beach, to complement the wellness options available to guests.

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel

The fifth hotel in the Caribbean to receive the prestigious Relais & Châteaux honor, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel presents 30 spacious suites and five estate homes arranged around eight acres of gardens facing the white sands of L’anse Aux Epines beach. Rhodes Restaurant and The Beach Club, offer first class-service and locally-sourced ingredients. The hotel’s Spa at Calabash provides holistic treatments, restorative yoga and an overall calming environment. The family-owned hotel combines five-star service and luxury within a relaxed and intimate environment.

Silversands Grenada

The newest of high-end accommodations in Grenada will be opening in March 2018 on Grand Anse Beach. Silversands will feature 43 suites and nine residential villas for purchase dotted along the beach and amid the hillside above. The infinity swimming pool is the longest in the Caribbean. Guests and villa owners will have access to theSilversands Spa offering a beach club with a resident DJ, and two restaurants serving globally-inspired cuisine. Silversands is now a part of the Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of more than 375 luxury hotels and resorts in more than 75 countries.

Stand-alone Villas

For a vacation completely secluded from other travelers, villas are the ideal option. Sprinkled in the mountains, by the beach, and on hilltops, Grenada’s luxury villas meet the needs of discerning travelers. Companies connect travelers to villas that fulfill any requirement: from the exact number of rooms needed, to the best location for entertainment and activities.

At Calivigny Island off Grenada’s coast, guests have a choice between two large villas and three beachfront cottages for up to 50 guests. The private island has a heated fresh water pool, swim-up bar, giant portable movie screen with hi-definition projector, tennis court, jogging paths, and lots of water toys. Butler and maid service is included with a private chef and 24-hour staff availability.

Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort

Kimpton Kawana Bay is expected to open in October 2019. The hillside retreat will be nestled between lush vegetation and the Grand Anse Beach, where guests can enjoy an infinity pool, a chef-driven restaurant, a lounge and beach bar, fitness center, spa and water sports facilities. The 146-key resort will be comprised of 101 luxury studio rooms, 45 suites (with some featuring private pools overlooking the beach), and 12 additional penthouse apartments available for purchase.