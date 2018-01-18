Latest Cayman Islands PR Application Numbers & Totals

The backlog is currently 402.

The Caymanian Status & Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board resumed its normal meeting schedule after the holiday season on Thursday, 11 January 2018. The DOI administrators tasked with reviewing permanent residency applications continued to work throughout the holiday season as normal.

Highlighted in yellow are the newest set of numbers since the last batch of numbers we received from government.

This reveals 496 persons have now received PR and 242 persons have been turned down.

END

IMAGE: 123RF Stock Photo