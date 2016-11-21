November 21, 2016

Late-season Tropical Storm Otto forms in the Caribbean

November 21, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

tropical-update-1010-700x472From News Service

MIAMI, Florida, Nov 21 2016 — A late-season tropical storm has formed in the southwestern Caribbean .

The Tropical Storm named Ottos  has maximum sustained winds at 50 . [See below  for latest from NHC]

The storm is centred about 170 miles (274 kilometres) east-southeast of San Andres Island and has been nearly stationary with little movement expected during the day. (AP)

For more on this story go to: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/late-season-tropical-depression-forms-in-the-caribbean/

IMAGES:

Weather Underground

NHC

at201616_model

175734w5_nl_sm

TROPICAL STORM OTTO SPECIAL DISCUSSION NUMBER   3
NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL       AL162016
100 PM EST MON NOV 21 2016

This is a special advisory to report that Tropical Depression
Sixteen has strengthened.  Visible satellite imagery shows that the
inner core has become better defined over the past few hours, and
 data indicate that the maximum winds have increased to near 45
.  Additional intensification is expected, and Otto could become a
hurricane in 48 hours, or sooner.

No change has been made to the initial position or track forecast
from the previous advisory.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT  21/1800Z 11.5N  79.3W   45   50 MPH
 12H  22/0000Z 11.4N  79.4W   50   60 MPH
 24H  22/1200Z 11.3N  79.6W   55   65 MPH
 36H  23/0000Z 11.2N  80.3W   60   70 MPH
 48H  23/1200Z 11.1N  81.0W   65   75 MPH
 72H  24/1200Z 11.1N  82.6W   70   80 MPH
 96H  25/1200Z 11.1N  85.5W   35   40 MPH...INLAND
120H  26/1200Z 11.0N  88.5W   25   30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$
Forecaster Pasch
Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice, Weather Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*