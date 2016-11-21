Late-season Tropical Storm Otto forms in the Caribbean

From Caribbean News Service

MIAMI, Florida, Nov 21 2016 — A late-season tropical storm has formed in the southwestern Caribbean .

The Tropical Storm named Ottos has maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. [See below for latest from NHC]

The storm is centred about 170 miles (274 kilometres) east-southeast of San Andres Island and has been nearly stationary with little movement expected during the day. (AP)

TROPICAL STORM OTTO SPECIAL DISCUSSION NUMBER 3 NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL162016 100 PM EST MON NOV 21 2016 This is a special advisory to report that Tropical Depression Sixteen has strengthened. Visible satellite imagery shows that the inner core has become better defined over the past few hours, and ASCAT data indicate that the maximum winds have increased to near 45 kt. Additional intensification is expected, and Otto could become a hurricane in 48 hours, or sooner. No change has been made to the initial position or track forecast from the previous advisory. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 21/1800Z 11.5N 79.3W 45 KT 50 MPH 12H 22/0000Z 11.4N 79.4W 50 KT 60 MPH 24H 22/1200Z 11.3N 79.6W 55 KT 65 MPH 36H 23/0000Z 11.2N 80.3W 60 KT 70 MPH 48H 23/1200Z 11.1N 81.0W 65 KT 75 MPH 72H 24/1200Z 11.1N 82.6W 70 KT 80 MPH 96H 25/1200Z 11.1N 85.5W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND 120H 26/1200Z 11.0N 88.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$ Forecaster Pasch