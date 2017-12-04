Last weekend traffic collisions in Cayman Islands concern police

From RCIPS

Police officers received reports of 27 motor vehicle collisions this weekend, some with serious injuries. A few of these incidents are highlighted below.

On Sunday, 3 December, just before midnight, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and other emergency personnel to a motor vehicle collision with injuries on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The collision involved a Honda ACTY truck which was found overturned, and a Jaguar S-Type sedan which had front end damage. The drivers of both vehicles, along with the passenger of the Jaguar, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Jaguar were treated at the hospital and released.

Shortly after 10:00PM on Saturday, 2 December, police responded to a report of a hit-and-run incident on Esterley Tibbets Highway near to Lakeside Apartments. While travelling south on Esterley Tibbets, a cyclist was hit from his bicycle by a light-coloured van which then continued driving. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Shortly after 12:30AM on Saturday, 2 December, during patrols on West Bay Road, officers observed a white van speeding and swerving into the turning lane. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was breath tested with a reading of .218%, over twice the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further checks revealed that the vehicle’s licensing and insurance were both expired. He was released on police bail.

The RCIPS would like to remind the public that driving with a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit, driving an uninsured and unlicensed vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident are all unacceptable breaches of the road code. Incidents this weekend continue to show a disregard that some motorists have for traffic laws, and the RCIPS remains concerned about the potential for injury in such cases.

