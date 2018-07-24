July 24, 2018

Landline Down at Bodden Town Police Station, 24 July

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is informing the public that phone lines at the Bodden Town Police Station are down. However, anyone needing to contact the station can dial the alternate number at 916-5612. The station also remains open to walk-ins.

As always, any emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1.

