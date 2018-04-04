Land Reserve Fund hosts Cayman Islands fundraising event

The Land Reserve Fund arm of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands held their Cocktails and Canapes for Conservation fundraising event on 22nd March 2018.

They were hosted at the home of Martyn and Vivian Bould who generously donated their time and their beautiful grounds for the evening.

The event brought together both long-standing and new supporters of the Land Reserve Fund.

Christina Pineda spoke about the important work that the fund does to protect Cayman’s indigenous plants, trees and wildlife, and gave an update on where donations have been used to date, together with the goals for 2018. The evening was sponsored by SMP Partners (Cayman) Ltd, and Premier Crew who generously donated the drinks for the evening.

For more information regarding the Land Reserve Fund contact info@nationaltrust.org.ky or for on-line donations use https://nattrust.frsolutions.ky/#/event-details/land-reserve-fund