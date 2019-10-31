Kix Brooks’ Arrington Vineyards hosts The World Orphans Day Summit Proclamation Ceremony

The Stars FoundationTM, a Nashville based 501©3 entertainment organization, is pleased to announce The World Orphans Day Summit being staged in Nashville, TN on November 11-12, 2019.



The World Orphans Day campaign brings awareness to the plight of over 140,000,000 displaced and orphaned children who are the most marginalized children in the world. The Summit addresses solutions for residential orphan care, human and sexual trafficking, educational, shelter, adoption and foster care. Asia is home to the largest number, 60 million children, and there are 52 million children orphaned in Africa. There are 60,000,000 children that go to bed hungry every night. In the USA alone, there are over 400,000 children in the malfunctioning foster care system.



The Proclamation Ceremony will take place at the Arrington Vineyards south of Nashville, which is owned by newly inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kix Brooks. The owners, including Kip Summers and John Russell have generously donated the venue for the Official Proclamation to the United Nations as a petition to observe the second Monday in November each year as World Orphans Day.



Numerous global dignitaries, country music artists, sports personalities along with internationally recognized orphan care advocates will be in attendance to officially observe World Orphans Day.



Lord David Alton, lifetime Member of the British Parliament, is an Honorary Chairman of World Orphans Day, and will be addressing the dignitaries. The Stars Foundation is pleased to announce that the Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini, (formerly Swaziland), Themba Masuku, as Honorary Patron for World Orphans Day representing Africa, will be attending and will serve as the Keynote Speaker at the Summit. Ms. Dlanmini Hlobisile, Under Secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister, from the Eswatini Embassy in Washington, DC, will also be sharing the platform.



Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba, Chief Presidential Advisor on Domestic Policy to the President of Malawi, will be speaking at both the Summit and at the Proclamation Ceremony on behalf of President Mutharika and First Lady Mutharika. The President and First Lady Mutharika serve as Global Patrons of World Orphans Day.



The Stars Foundation’s VP of Television and Media Relations, Roger J. Piggott, along with national Country Music radio host, Shawn Parr, with NASH NIGHTS LIVE, will be emceeing the Proclamation Ceremony and scheduled events at Arrington at the Vineyards on Monday, November 11, 2019, World Orphans Day.



The two day summit’s activities are private, with attendance from the country music and sports industries along with representation from Hollywood. Jay Paul Deratany, Writer and Lead Producer for the new movie Foster Boy, will be in attendance to speak. Shaquille O’Neal is the Executive Producer of Foster Boy, and is using the movie as a platform to bring international attention to the Orphans and Foster Care cause, with its worldwide release.



The American Basketball Association’s (ABA) Commissioner Joe Newman plans to announce a national campaign in 155 American markets with The Stars Foundation to promote World Orphans Day and their Orphan Care initiatives scheduled for 2020.



A few of the event partners include; the UN World Orphans Day Promotion Committee based in Tokyo, Japan, Duke University, AMICAALL (Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders for Aids in Africa at Local Level), and Janet McElliggott, the Moderator for the Summit and On Air Host for the HEARTS on Fire Television Series, will be representing the Office of the President for Sudan, as Coordinator of the Peace Program.



The Stars Foundation and the World Orphans Day cause has garnered powerful media partners to carry the message of hope, including: NRB TV, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, NASH Nights Live (National Radio), Beasley Media Group, Paxton Media Group, Ieye News (Grand Cayman Island) and Ascension Press have all joined forces in the global cause related campaign.

Iceman Television and NRB TV will be filming the highlights of the 2 day summit for broadcast in a 13 episode series being aired on NRB TV. Facebook Live will carry the summit message to the on-line audience comprising of NGO’s and government entities not in attendance.



The luxurious OMNI HOTEL NASHVILLE will play host to the Summit Forum and has significantly contributed to the cause while maintaining a 5-star elegance that the hotel is known to deliver. The JC Morris Family foundation from Greeneville, TN has been a strong supporter for the World Orphans Day programming. The JC Morris Family Foundation (Greenville, Tennessee) provides scholarship opportunities and supports the post secondary educational pursuits for students in foster care.



The Stars Foundation’s CEO, Cheryl Robeson Piggott, founded World Orphans Day in 2006, and has been advocating for orphans and displaced children for decades. “Our primary goal of this event is to rally the country music industry, sporting organizations, and internationally recognized orphan advocates to appeal through video presentation, to the United Nations that World Orphans Day is currently observed in over 60 countries around the world, and we are petitioning the United Nations to join in officially observing the Second Monday in November as World Orphans Day.



We are grateful for Lord David Alton and the UN World Orphans Day Promotion Committee for pressing forward on this issue with the media and in New York City and Tokyo, Japan for this international observance.” stated Piggott.



About THE STARS FOUNDATION

The Stars FoundationTM has facilitated the World Orphans Day since 2006, and works with international dignitaries, the music, and sports industries to convey the powerful messages of the humanitarian rights of orphans and displaced children around the world. They have distributed over $113,000,000.00 in Goods in Kind, global humanitarian aid.

