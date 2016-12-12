Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa joins Cayman Cookout with “First Taste” launch event for Lingua Franca Wines

GRAND CAYMAN, C.I. December 12, 2016 – Today, the restaurants and bars team at the newly opened Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Seven Mile Beach announces its Avecita restaurant will host the premiere global launch event for Lingua Franca Wines. The exclusive release of this highly anticipated new label from legendary Burgundian winemaker Dominique Lafon and renowned Master Sommelier Larry Stone will take place on January 14, 2017 during Cayman Cookout 2017, the premier culinary event of the Caribbean. “First Taste” will be Seafire’s first culinary showcase.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Cayman Cookout for the first time and highlight our elevated culinary and wine programs,” said Andrew Bradbury, General Manager of the restaurants at Seafire. “Our team is looking forward to showcasing the exquisite new Lingua Franca wines masterfully paired with local flavors. Even more special, one of the wines is named after one of our team members at Avecita – something that makes this event dear to our hearts.”

The resort will host a four-course Lingua Franca pairing experience for fifty attendees at Avecita, one of the three dining venues at the resort helmed by Executive Chef Massimo De Francesca. Chefs Massimo De Francesca, George Marrone, Remy Lefebvre and the talented team from Seafire’s own Ave and Avecita will prepare an extravagant four-course dinner with flavors that showcase the selection of exceptional wines.

The debut 2015 vintage of Lingua Franca Cuvées includes inventive Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that reflect the complex terroir of Eola-Amity Hills, Ribbon Ridge and the Willamette Valley. Joshua Wludyka, a member of the Seafire culinary team, traveled from Grand Cayman to the vineyard for harvest time, and having so impressed the wine makers, he is now the namesake for one of the wines, the Joshua, Junichi and Siri Pinot Noir.

Hailing from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, Lingua Franca has already garnered critical acclaim from top wine critics at early barrel tastes. The accomplished team behind the new release includes Dominique Lafon, an industry veteran whose 30-year career includes managing his family’s namesake winery in Burgundy; Larry Stone, a restaurateur and sommelier who was the first American to win the prestigious Grand Prix de Sopexa for International Sommelier in French Wines in Paris; and Thomas Savre, a French native who trained with Lafon and is one of the top innovative young winemakers in Oregon.

“Launching our new wines at Kimpton Seafire seemed like the perfect fit with the team’s joint history and appreciation for each other’s craft,” said Larry Stone. “We are excited to showcase our exceptional wines paired with the culinary team’s adventurous dishes.”

The “First Taste” Lingua Franca launch event begins at 6:30 PM at Avecita at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, 60 Tanager Way, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com.

