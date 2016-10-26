Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa assembles senior leadership team in anticipation of November 2016 opening

The Boutique Hotel Company’s First Property Outside Of Continental U.S. Taps Top Talent

(GRAND CAYMAN) – October 26, 2016 – In the highly anticipated lead-up to its November 2016 opening, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, announces Steven André as General Manager, Robin Ewing as Director of Catering and Joanna Virtue-Markman as Director of People & Culture. Seafire reflects Kimpton’s first new build venture in a dedicated resort market and will be the first property outside of the continental U.S. within the brand’s current portfolio. It also holds the honor of being the first new development along Seven Mile Beach in more than a decade.

General Manager Steven André is no stranger to Kimpton Hotels, having served as General Manager of the Tideline Resort in Florida and the Hotel Burnham in Chicago, Illinois. His résumé also includes General Manager stints at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Sam Houston Hotel in Houston, Texas, and Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Bringing his love of the ocean to the position, André will oversee and manage all aspects of Seafire’s opening and operations, ensuring that guests and employees alike are inspired through the many programs and personal services Kimpton offers.

Director of Catering Robin Ewing boasts 20 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including previous director of catering positions at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver and Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland. At Seafire, Ewing will collaborate with the resort’s Executive Chef to create inspiring menus and customized packages for social and corporate events. Robin’s expertise and style will ensure creative execution of every event, from weddings to corporate meetings – all with an inspirational backdrop at Seafire.

As Director of People & Culture at Seafire, Joanna Virtue-Markman will serve as the onsite human resources function for the hotel, nurturing and cultivating Seafire as a “best place to work” at all times and driving hospitality opportunities and leadership growth for Cayman locals. A Cayman Islands native, Joanna has over 10 years private and public sector human resources experience, and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the International College of the Cayman Islands.

ABOUT SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA, SEVEN MILE BEACH, GRAND CAYMAN

Debuting November 2016, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is Grand Cayman’s first new resort development in more than a decade. Located on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, the resort melds locally inspired touches, luxurious Caymanian flavor and warm Kimpton spirit. The 266 room resort will offer unmatched, unobstructed water views from nearly every guest room, including a presidential suite and six private bungalows, highlighting the spectacular sun-kissed horizon that inspired the resort’s name. Guests will indulge in a state-of-the-art spa, meander through native botanical gardens, or cool down at one of two ocean-view pools. Kimpton Seafire Resort’s three signature restaurants include a beachside bar and grill, a lively main restaurant with unparalleled panoramic views, and a signature restaurant serving Spanish Tapas with an exclusive Chef’s Table.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a leading collection of boutique hotels and restaurants and the acknowledged industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique hotel concept to the United States. In 1981, Bill Kimpton founded the company that today is renowned for making travelers feel genuinely cared for through thoughtful perks and amenities, bold, playful design and a sincerely personal style of guest service. Out to help people live full, balanced lives, Kimpton aims to inspire with touches like yoga mats in every room, complimentary coffee and tea to start the day, hosted evening Wine Hour, in-room fitness programming and complimentary bike rentals. The award-winning restaurants and bars are led by talented chefs and bartenders that offer guests a chance to dine like a local.

Kimpton is consistently ranked as one of the top companies in the Market Metrix Hospitality Index, Upper Upscale Segment, for Customer Satisfaction. The company is highly-regarded for its innovative employee culture and benefits and has been named a FORTUNE magazine “Best Place to Work” six times since 2009. Kimpton is continuously growing and currently operates over 60 hotels and 70 plus restaurants, bars and lounges in 30 U.S. cities. In January 2015, Kimpton was welcomed into the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands, bringing together two special cultures and sets of values to create the world’s largest boutique hotel business. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

ABOUT DART REALTY

Renowned for its thoughtful design approach, Dart Realty creates places and communities where people want to live, work play, learn and invest. With more than a million square feet of built assets within a diverse portfolio, Dart Realty strives to enhance the quality of life in the Cayman Islands through meaningful connections and experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

Dart Realty’s flagship development is the 650-acre mixed-use, master planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean’s first community founded on the principles of New Urbanism. Dart Realty also manages Regatta Office Park, the Cayman Islands Yacht Club, the residential neighbourhood of Salt Creek, the Waterways apartment complex and five commercial and retail properties in central George Town. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Realty’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach properties, including the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire and an upcoming five-star resort and residences.

For more information, visit http://www.dartrealtycayman.com/ and keep up with the latest developments on Linkedin and Twitter

IMAGE: http://www.sb-architects.com/project/kimpton-grand-cayman/