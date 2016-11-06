Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa officially newest hotel on Cayman Islands Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 4 November 2016 – The Minister of Tourism, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell, handed over the hotel license for the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa this morning with the opening hotel team as witnesses to this significant milestone in the Cayman Islands tourism industry. In attendance for the occasion were the Ministry of Tourism executives; Councillor, Mr Joseph Hew, Chief Officer, Mr Stran Bodden and the Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosa Harris. Accepting on behalf of the resort was the General Manager, Mr Steven Andre.

Seafire Resort + Spa is Kimpton’s first Caribbean property and Cayman’s first new hotel in a decade providing the very best of an island escape framed in Kimpton’s playful style. Opening in November 2016, the Seafire’s contemporary architecture unfolds dramatically to the grounds, the beach and the sea. Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa’s luxurious guestrooms and suites reflect the island landscape with vivid colors and sophisticated touches. Views of the Caribbean Sea or the North Sound greet guests from nearly all of the 266 guest rooms and suites

L-R: Mr. Joseph Hew – Councillor, Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Rosa Harris – Director of Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell – Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Mr. Steven Andre – General Manager Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa, Mr. Stran Bodden – Chief Officer Ministry of Tourism.