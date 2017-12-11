Kids concert

Elmslie United Church Children’s Christmas Concert

By Georgina Wilcox

I watched a delightful children’s concert for Christmas last night (Sunday 10) at Elmslie United Church in George Town. I say children, but there were a number of young adults in the cast that took the major speaking roles and were also part of the very talented dancing groups.

The concert included a play interspersed with lots of dancing from the very, very young to the teenagers. The plot comprised a real Hollywood ‘bitch’ who was sent to a small town to do 600 hours of community work. Her crime was continually backing her car at speed into other parked vehicles.

Her excuse, “I was tired and I accidentally backed my car into another one that I didn’t see. I enjoyed the sensation so much at the damage I had caused, I repeated the lovely experience over and over again.”

This really hateful lady had to direct a Christmas play at a church and initially she couldn’t bother to even read the script. Her manager, played by a young man I have seen perform many times playing a trumpet, called Mr Hollywood, comes down to see how she is getting on.

Of course, everything is a disaster. Mr. Hollywood reads the script and urges her to do so. He has dreams of changing it and turning it into a horror movie that our hateful lady is renown for.

Auditioning is a man carrying a chain saw!

Of course, our star does eventually read the script and it changes her life. The story of baby Jesus, Mary had been re-told into a modern setting and she can relate to it herself. She prays hard and all ends well. The play stays exactly as it is and she sends Mr Hollywood packing. It will not be turned into a horror movie.

All the performers did well, especially the lead parts, although there was some audio problems. Not surprising with a cast of seemingly hundreds. The audience’s favourite was Mr Hollywood.

Well done all the many people involved in the production, the costumes were superb and it was a thoroughly enjoyable evening.