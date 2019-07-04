KIDFEST 2019 Raises over $16,000 in Memory of their Son for CHD Cause

Kidfest 2019 was held over the weekend on Saturday 29 between 2-6pm at Pedro St. James. Over 600 guest attended the family fun day organized by Team Nolan Evans (Ailian & Sean Evans) in memory of their son Nolan Evans who passed from a complex Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) in January 2018.

Mrs. Evans explained that many parents and kids expressed their joy and amazement of how beautiful the event and the day turned out. Kids who attended enjoyed participating in a plethora of fun activities including taking part in a huge Musical-Chairs competition with elaborate 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes such as a 32MB tablet. Kids also enjoyed Kid’s ZUMBA, Miss Izzy’s kids musical on stage interactions, face painting, snow cone, Kid’s slime sales and much more. Adults tried their hand at men’s and women’s hula-hop contests and the more than 20 raffle prizes included an iPhone 7 sponsored by Digicel and a 2 nights stay-cation sponsored by Sunshine Suites.

Mrs. Evans expressed that she was extremely happy with this years KIDFEST and that the event raised more than CI$16,000, which will be donated to Hart for Hearts the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund. In the past 16 months since the passing of their son they have held 3 major fundraising events KIDFEST 2018, the HEART WARRIORS & ANGELS BEACH WALK and KIDFEST 2019. To date Team Nolan has raised over CI$46,000 in donations to the Cayman Heart Fund. In June Team Nolan in partnership with Artisan Metal Works donated the Nolan Evans Memorial Bench installed at Health City as a visual reminder of the importance of raising awareness for Congenital Heart Disease.

Nolan’s parent’s concept for KIDFEST is to invite kids out to a day of wonderful fun activities in celebration of the fun spirit of kids during the birthday month of baby Nolan. Their continued mission is to champion Team Nolan’s goal of raising CHD awareness and helping local families with CHD babies. They expressed that they are looking forward to hosting KIDFEST 2020 and that they are eternally grateful for the continuous and outpouring of support from the community, friends, family, volunteers and their wonderful sponsors.