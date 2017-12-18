Keylor Navas and Alex Morgan Named 2017 CONCACAF Players of the Year

Miami (Sunday, December 17, 2017) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today Keylor Navas and Alex Morgan as the 2017 CONCACAF Male and Female Players of the Year, at the fourth edition of the Premios Univision Deportes,

In an equally-weighted vote among Member Association women’s and men’s national team coaches/captains, media and fans, Navas captured the award for the second time, while this is the second straight and third overall for Morgan.

In the history of CONCACAF, not many players enjoyed a year more successful than goalkeeper Keylor Navas did in 2017. He helped Costa Rica gain a berth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, competing in seven CONCACAF Hexagonal matches and conceding only six goals. The 31-year-old won multiple titles with Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League, Spanish La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de España. Navas was honored as the CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2014 and CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016.

As CONCACAF’s only three-time Female Player of the Year (2013, 2016, 2017) and first to repeat, Alex Morgan enjoyed a memorable 2017 on two continents. Prior to scoring nine goals in 13 games for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, she won multiple titles with Olympique Lyonnais in 2017: UEFA Women’s Champions League, French Division 1 Féminine and the Coupe de France Féminine. Morgan appeared in 14 games for the United States in 2017, scoring a team-best seven goals and contributing two assists.

The winners in nine additional categories for the annual CONCACAF Awards, including the Male and Female Best XIs, will be announced on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, via CONCACAF.com.

The CONCACAF Awards are designed to honor the year’s outstanding performers and achievements in confederation-sanctioned competitions involving national teams at all levels and age categories, including FIFA World Cup matches and qualifying for both genders. Performances also eligible for recognition included those achieved in professional club football leagues within the CONCACAF Member Associations, as well as the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League and Scotiabank CONCACAF League.