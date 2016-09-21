Kelloggâ€™s Waffles recalled in Cayman Islands

From Foster’s Food Fair

Fosterâ€™s Food Fair â€“ IGA would like to announce Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling approximately 10,000 cases of Kelloggâ€™sÂ® EggoÂ® Nutri-GrainÂ® Whole Wheat Waffles because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No other Eggo products are impacted by this recall.

Fosterâ€™s is not affected by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company has received no reports of illness to date but is taking this action as part of its commitment to the health and safety of the people who eat its foods.

Pleases see details of recalled product:

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).