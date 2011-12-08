Just about memories and me: Part 3

On a Saturday morning and holidays we were all out on the road, ready for a game of marbles, hopscotch, Andy over, goole, sheep sheep, come home, and that’s just to mention a few of the games. Of course, we swam in the mornings and evenings as well.

It was in the bays of George Town where we all learnt to swim and we took turns to visit them all. You might say, that we had a bay for each day of the week with some left over. We swam in Whitehall Bay, Grandpa’s Bay, Aunt Netties’ Bay, Uncle Stead’s Bay, Uncle Knowle’s Bay, Old House Bay, Red Spot Bay, Eddy Parson’s Bay, Hog Sty Bay and Paige’s Bay. All these bays were within swimming distance of each other and about one mile in total length. I personally swam a mile at least once a week and for most of the time Sarah was with me. Like I said, we were inseparable and always looking for a challenge.

After swimming in the evenings we’d all go for walks until just before dark, and then we’d all go home for supper. Supper! Ours nearly always consisted of bread and butter (or margarine), pear, and banana and sometimes cheese, with a cup of cocoa to drink. We only needed that as we had already had a very good lunch although we called it dinner back then. Dinners consisted of beans, stewed fish, corn beef, salt beef, turtle, chicken with rice, breadfruit, yam, cassava, sweet potato, and plantain. Our dinners were very tasty, I can tell you.

At this point in my life my elder sisters, except Helen, were all grownup and going out to social functions like dances in the Town Hall , which were by invitation only. My sisters would get dressed up for these dances and I envied them, yearning for the day when I’d be old enough to go with them. I would lean on the dresser as they put their lipstick, powder and rouge on their face taking lessons and I made sure I never missed one. Sometimes my mother and father would allow Helen and me to go to the Town Hall to watch for a little while. But at 10pm father would appear at the door, give us a shout and it was time to go home! Well, we certainly wouldn’t disobey the Chief Inspector of the Cayman Islands Police Force. He was dressed in his uniform, carried a cane and we knew what that could do! He was 6ft. 6in. tall and had a voice like thunder, and everyone respected him.

At these dances I observed everyone dancing the beautiful waltzes, quicksteps, foxtrots, and then later the mamba’s and calypsos. They also performed the Grand March and this involved all the dancers. Everything I needed to learn about dancing was right there in the Town hall. My sisters could all dance well and used to win any contests that were held.

You’re probably wondering where all my brothers were all this time? Well, Joe had left the island and gone to Panama, C.A. to work. My other brother Steve shipped out to sea with National Bulk Carriers where he was away for two years. He never danced, only watched. However, Joe certainly could. Upon returning from Panama he showed us how to dance the South American way that I loved and soon was dancing it myself. I loved dancing and everyone told me I had a good sense of rhythm.

Sundays, the day of rest, really were that in those days. We would always be in church for two services with our parents. We were members of the Presbyterian Church and sang on the choir. Elder sister, Eulene was on the senior choir whilst I sang with the junior one. In the church each family had their own pew that was filled with the members of that family. On Friday nights we attended Christian Endeavour joining other young people in our community.

Our minister’s name was Rev. George Hicks, a very powerful speaker and preacher. He was very well educated and came from Scotland. We were all Scottish Presbyterians in those days. Mr. Hicks, as we all called him, used to visit all the families during the week and he walked everywhere, dressed in his black robe and white collar. I never did see him sweat either.

As well as dances and church we would have picnics on the beach. And did we ever have good food at these picnics. Corn beef, potato salad, macaroni, stew and baked beans to mention a few. We nearly always had cakes – heavy and light ones. I mean, they were good! Have you heard how well Caymanians can cook? It’s true. We are the best cooks in the world!

In those days at the beach picnics, it was a glorious sight to see the green turtles come right up on the beach to lay their eggs. If you were a good swimmer, like me, you could catch them and ride them, too. After we’d eaten we would sit around, sing and play games. Games such as “London Bridge is Falling Down,” “Spin the Bottle,” “Go Spread Your Carpet on the Sea,” “Spin the Bottle,” and “Skipping With Bay Vine.” My goodness, we had us a lovely time.

Once the picnic was over we’d all get into Pa’s truck and his driver,

Theodore Menzies, would drive us to West Bay whilst we sang all the way. The roads, then, were so narrow that the truck would slip off into the swamp many a time. I had the wind knocked out of me when that happened.

…To be continued…