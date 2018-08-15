JP services offered in the Lobby of Cayman Islands Administration Building

Civil Servants and members of the general public will no longer need to search for the services of a Justice of the Peace (JP) – at least not on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, because they will be able to locate one in the lobby of the Government Administration Building between 9 am and noon.

Justices of the Peace services includes Witnessing a Signature on an authentic document; certifying a document as a true copy of the original [once the original has been provided]; witnessing a signature; completing the portion on a Cayman Islands or British passport application, and acknowledging that the photo provided is an exact likeness.

The Council of the Justices of the Peace Association launched the service on 16th July 2018 to provide easy access for the general public, including clients of the Lands and Survey Department, the Department of Immigration and the Passport Office.

“We are pleased to have a central place that the public can stop by and quickly access our services,” said JPA president Kerry Nixon.

“So far we have three consistent volunteers supporting this: Roy Charlton, Georgette Myrie and myself. We encourage any JP who would like to gain experience while offering some time to the community to come forward,” she said.

Director of Facilities Management Troy Whorms said, “I am looking forward to adding the Justice of the Peace (JP) services to the many amenities within the Government Administration Building (GAB). This initiative will make it easier for our government agencies , customers and guests to utilize the JP services in an organized and structured environment”.

He added, “We are always looking for ways to improve the way we do business within the building and we are grateful for the JP Association to work with us to make the services available to the our valued internal and external customers.”

Persons wishing to apply for a new or renewed Cayman or British passport and wish to take advantage of this service are reminded that a JP must know the Passport applicant for no less than two years before signing the application.

An identification card must be presented if a person is not personally known to the JP.

Additionally, persons seeking the services of the Justices should be attired appropriately when visiting the Government Administration Building.