Joint UK Cayman Islands Operation

Last Thursday evening, 22 June 2017, a prisoner was transported to the United Kingdom under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884. The prisoner will be housed by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service until further notice. This removal was authorised by the UK and Cayman Islands Governments in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands.

The prisoner is Osbourne Douglas, age 30, serving a 34 year sentence for murder.