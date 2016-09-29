John Stanton Named Beverage Manager Of Grand Cayman’s Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

(GRAND CAYMAN) – September 29, 2016 – Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, located on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, is pleased to announce that John Stanton will serve as the property’s Beverage Manager.

A Kimpton veteran, Stanton joins the Seafire team from Chicago, where he received numerous awards for his work as Head Bartender at Sable Kitchen & Bar. With Stanton at Sable’s helm, the acclaimed bar program was consistently named one of the top cocktail programs in the U.S., receiving accolades from Zagat, Departures, USA Today, Food & Wine, and Esquire, among others.

“I am excited to further my career with Kimpton and look forward to joining the culinary community of Grand Cayman,” said John Stanton. “With a focus on celebrating the best ingredients the island has to offer, I hope to create a bar program that both locals and resort guests will enjoy.”

Stanton has been a professional bartender based out of Chicago for over a decade, beginning at a hip dive bar called the Hungry Brain. Part of the opening team at Sable Kitchen & Bar, where he worked under the guidance of acclaimed Head Bartender Mike Ryan, now Director of Bars for Kimpton, he worked as beer director, spirits curator and menu collaborator before ultimately taking over the role of Head Bartender and leading the overall beverage program.

In his new role, John will oversee the bar program at the three signature dining venues at Seafire – Ave, the Mediterranean-inspired main restaurant, Avecita, a one-of-kind chef’s bar with an ever-changing menu, and Coccoloba, an island-inspired street taco stand meets beach hut, as well as two pool bars and an innovative pantry. With a focus on handmade cocktails infused with local Caymanian flavors, Seafire aims to be an exceptional addition the island’s culinary and cocktail scene upon its debut in November 2016.

ABOUT SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA, SEVEN MILE BEACH, GRAND CAYMAN

Debuting November 2016, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is Grand Cayman’s first new resort development in more than a decade. Located on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, the resort melds locally inspired touches, luxurious Caymanian flavor and warm Kimpton spirit. The 266 room resort will offer unmatched, unobstructed water views from nearly every guest room, including a presidential suite and six private bungalows, highlighting the spectacular sun-kissed horizon that inspired the resort’s name. Guests will indulge in a state-of-the-art spa, meander through native botanical gardens, or cool down at one of two ocean-view pools. Kimpton Seafire Resort’s three signature restaurants include a beachside bar and grill, a lively main restaurant with unparalleled panoramic views, and a signature restaurant serving Spanish Tapas with an exclusive Chef’s Table.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a leading collection of boutique hotels and restaurants and the acknowledged industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique hotel concept to the United States. In 1981, Bill Kimpton founded the company that today is renowned for making travellers feel genuinely cared for through thoughtful perks and amenities, bold, playful design, and a sincerely personal style of guest service.

Kimpton is consistently ranked as one of the top companies in the Market Metrix Hospitality Index, Upper Upscale Segment, for Customer Satisfaction. The company is highly regarded for its innovative employee culture and benefits and has been named a FORTUNE magazine “Best Place to Work” seven times annually since 2009. Kimpton is continuously growing and currently operates over 60 hotels and 70 plus restaurants, bars, and lounges in 32 U.S. cities. In January 2015, Kimpton was welcomed into the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands, bringing together two special cultures and sets of values to create the world’s largest boutique hotel business. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.