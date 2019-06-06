Joel Burke’s leadership applauded with Cayman Islands Government’s EOM

The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Chief Financial Officer Joel Burke is the Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Month for April 2019 under the Deputy Governor’s Award Programme. He was selected on the basis of his exceptional leadership skills.

During the presentation last Thursday (30 May), Deputy Governor Hon Franz Manderson commended Mr Burke for being a critical and highly valued member of the Ministry’s senior management team. “He consistently demonstrates excellent teamwork, collaboration and support to not only to his team and the Ministry’s senior leaders, but also to other entities via professional and technical advice to ensure the overall success of the Civil Service,” Mr Manderson stated.

The Deputy Governor remarked that this level of commitment is outside of Mr Burke’s scope of work as Chief Financial Officer. However, going above and beyond the call of duty is one of his characteristics. This is is demonstrated by his membership on various boards and committees across the island.

Another example of the CFO’S exemplary performance and “can-do” attitude is his work as Deputy Chairman of the Housing Repairs Committee which provides funding to families in need of home repairs. Mr Burke allocates the budget appropriately and establishes methodologies to help families get back in their homes or receive repairs in a timely manner, which has made the lives of many Caymanians better.

Colleagues describe Mr Burke as a natural leader who keeps his team highly organised and effective. He ensures that both staff and customers are treated fairly. He can be relied on to always provide his team with credit for outstanding performance and offers guidance and support to equip staff to meet their true potential.

Mr Manderson commended Mr Burke on his willingness to come to work before his official start date, when he was appointed as the Ministry of Community Affairs’ CFO, in order to ensure that the Ministry’s finances were kept in order, and was instrumental in the Ministry gaining an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor General on the accounts of the Ministry.

Wrapping up the presentation ceremony, Mr Manderson thanked Mr Burke for his commitment and dedication to the Ministry of Community Affairs, making it a World-Class Ministry, and making a difference in the lives of those we serve.