Jo Anne V. Brown to represent Cayman Islands in Thailand

We’ve been patiently keeping this tightly sealed secret and we are absolutely elated to finally be able to share it with the rest of the world!

It has been announced that Jo Anne V. Brown will be speaking and representing the Cayman Islands in Phuket, Thailand in May 2017 at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress (DWP Congress).

The only event of its kind in the world, DWP Congress brings together high end destination wedding planners under one roof to not only learn and experience, but more importantly, create powerful, meaningful global relationships with other industry leaders – the goal of which is to broaden awareness for the destination they represent within the luxury market.

“A strictly by-invitation-only initiative, the hand selected speakers & attendees come from the four corners of the world and represent the industry’s most well-known destination planners, accomplished celebrity wedding planners and globally renowned wedding connoisseurs that proudly wave their country flag at this fantastic amalgamation of the destination wedding planning industry.” – DWP Congress

Jo Anne represented the Cayman Islands in April 2016 at the previous DWP Congress held in Firenze, Italy – “An experience I will never forget,” says Brown. “…to be in a room full of those who are at the highest level of their careers, internationally known, renowned, the industry leaders and influencers, the vibe was electric. There was exquisiteness and there were moments of awe in the beauty of the work displayed, as well as our setting in Italy, but the focus was unflinchingly on business and business alone. Absolutely inspiring. Collectively brainstorming, questioning and re-shaping how things are done in our industry – and most importantly, discussing how we can collaborate, expand and promote our destinations.”

Jo Anne will be representing Celebrations Ltd. and the Cayman Islands at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress as a Speaker.

Follow Celebrations closely on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a live diary of events at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress, Thailand.

WIN A WEDDING CONTEST

PART II

To start the season of giving we are officially launching Celebrations’ 2nd Annual Win a Wedding Contest. The search is on for Cayman’s sweetest couple to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize of realizing the wedding of their dreams!

The lucky couple will win a wedding valued at $5,000 by Celebrations. We know that your wedding is one of the most important days in your life and Celebrations wants to be there to make sure that your wedding will be unforgettable!

This year to make the prize much sweeter, we have partnered with Island Jewelers, who will also be giving away a stunning pair of wedding bands valued at $2500 to the winning couple.

Too good to be true? Well, enjoy the video below created by Vagabond Media Group of last year’s Win a Wedding winners, Jade and Cueme Parker. Like Jade says: “Dreams do come true!”

Click Here To Enter The Contest

FANTASY CAYMAN WEDDING

We’re also super excited to show you this latest work of art produced by the Celebrations Team and designed by our CEO & Creative Director – Jo Anne V. Brown.

The stunning wedding design below was intended to inspire the wedding design industry to look beyond floral walls by evolving to produce complex and stunning floral structures that can act as backdrops for any wedding.

Inspired by the elegance of french windows, Jo Anne’s intention was to “create a wedding backdrop that would not block the iconic beauty of the Caribbean Sea, instead we wanted to look through these incredible floral windows to the crystal clear waters.”

The video below was produced by Cayman media company, Vagabond Media Group – founded by the talented local duo that is Television Host & Producer Monica Walton & Multi-Media Artist Jason Kennedy. We’re so proud to share the video that they’ve produced below.

Of course, a production such as this takes an entire crew of talented individuals coming together to make possible. Please take a moment to visit the pages of the talented individuals credited below.

Design: Jo Anne V. Brown, Celebrations Ltd & JVB Design House

Flora, Decor & Production: Celebrations Ltd.

Videographer: Vagabond Media Group

Model: Paris Phillips-Broad

Fashion Styling: Beth Chapman

Hair & Makeup Artist: Catie Bane

Cake: The Cake Studio Cayman

Fantasy Beach Wedding Designed By Jo-Anne V. Brown & Celebrations Ltd. – Cayman Islands

NEW BOOK HIGHLIGHTS CAYMAN WEDDINGS

On another high note, we have been working day in and day out organizing the U.S. release of Jo Anne V. Brown’s new coffee table book, Caribbean Wedding Style.

Launching in book stores across the U.S. in early 2017, Caribbean Wedding Style has been a labor of love for Jo Anne who has been working on the planning and production of the project for several years. Working with her Publisher, the experience has been an incredible one and the product is certainly nothing short of a reflection of the hard work and dedication that has gone into producing such a stunning product.

Showcasing some of her favorite weddings over the years, the book is meant to share what the Cayman Islands has to offer to the Destination Weddings Industry – featuring weddings of all sizes and grandeur, the book makes for a fantastic gift to any newly engaged couple as well.

We thought we’d share this lovely video from the Cayman Islands launch of Caribbean Wedding Style. A huge thanks goes out to Picture This for the video and everyone who came out to support.

Caribbean Wedding Style by Jo Anne V. Brown : Book Launch Highlights

WE’RE COMING TO NEW YORK!

That’s right, New York Brides – we’re coming to you! Celebrations Planners will be in NYC from January 24th – 26th offering FREE consultations to any brides seeking to have their destination wedding in the Cayman Islands. Consultations are by appointment only. Check out our invitation below for more information on where, when and how to book your appointment. Spaces are limited so don’t wait. See you there!